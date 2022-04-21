Jen Psaki: We Want to Preserve CDC’s Authority Over Americans

A reporter asked Jen Psaki yesterday about the DOJ appealing the travel mask mandate. Specifically, he wanted to know if the White House or Cabinet were involved in the decision. “Is the White House or the Cabinet involved in any way in that decision-making process?” he asked. White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded that they wanted the unelected CDC to maintain their future authority over Americans.

“WE WANT TO PRESERVE THAT AUTHORITY FOR THE CDC”

“Well, we, we are entirely able to, and legally able to be a part of the discussion, but right now, we of course are deferring to the CDC on what they believe is needed at this moment,” Psaki said. “They have already have, they obviously put in place this two-week extension because they felt they needed that to take a look at the data, given that we’ve seen a rise in cases.”

“So we certainly anticipate to hear more from them soon on their ask for being able to have that time, which we think is entirely warranted,” she continued. “And the Department of Justice, as you noted, has indicated that they would appeal not just because they think it’s entirely reasonable. Of course, to have this additional time to look at it, but because they think that the current — for current and future public health crises, we want to preserve that authority for the CDC to have in the future.”

So, unelected medical tyrants, not elected officials, have the authority over us?

Watch:

Watch Psaki turn her brain into a pretzel as she does mental gymnastics to justify Biden’s absurd and illegal mask mandate on planes This clip is one of the most telling pieces of evidence you’ll see our ruling class is absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/C0UAYURCxZ — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) April 20, 2022

