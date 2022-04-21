Stunning Video of Illegal Ballot Harvesting

True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips have been working with Dinesh D’Souza to create a bombshell movie – 2000 mules. The movie follows a criminal ballot harvesting network in the 2020 election. There is big money in illegal ballots.

We heard how secure the 2020 election was and that was a lie.

The Gateway Pundit and 100 Percent Fed Up showed some stunning footage from the drop boxes in Detroit to True the Vote to be used in the “2000 Mules” movie.

Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit and Patty McMurray of 100 Percent Fed Up interviewed Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips as the clips were shown.

The Michigan Citizens For Election Integrity (MC4EI) and their team, who poured over hours of dropbox footage, have one clip shown below of a woman shoving ballot after ballot in a dropbox. At one point she realizes the ballots aren’t signed and goes back to a car and signs them one by one.

Watch:

Piers Morgan is trying to make hay out of how great the 2020 election was — that is the accepted narrative.

I just watched a video of a woman dumping ballot after ballot in a dropbox for the 2020 election. https://t.co/xwZdURjB5P https://t.co/Adn3x9DZO1 — Maura (@indiesentinel) April 21, 2022

