Na Na Na Hey Hey Goodbye Mahmoud

Immigration Judge Jamee Comans ruled in a Louisiana courtroom that the Trump administration can deport Hamas supporter, Mahmoud Khalil. The government met its burden.

He led Hamas-tied pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University. He was a “negotiator” at the Barnard Library break-in. The mob charged in violently, kidnapped staff, and hospitalized a security guard. It was a mostly peaceful protest.

Khalil handed out Hamas literature as a “negotiator.” He has participated in countless anti-Semitic radical protests. He’s not a very good “negotiator.”

Judge Jamee Comans said during the two-hour hearing Friday that the feds had “established by clear and convincing evidence that [Khalil] is removable.”

According to his lawyers, Khalil asked to speak to Comans at the end of the hearing, arguing that she had not given him “the due process and fundamental fairness” she said were so important at a prior hearing on Tuesday.

“Clearly what we witnessed today, neither of these principles were present today or in this whole process,” Khalil claimed.

“This is exactly why the Trump administration has sent me to this court, 1,000 miles away from my family,” he said. “I just hope that the urgency that you deemed fit for me are afforded to the hundreds of others who have been here without hearing for months.”

Oh, yeah, that must have gotten him points with the judge.

Khalil has an appeal coming up on April 23rd.

What a waste of money.

Professor Turley says the government’s successful evidence will become the template moving forward.

The USA doesn’t have to accept people who hope to overturn our government or try to harm fellow citizens they don’t like.

