Jennifer Granholm Lied to Congress – a Federal Crime

One of Joe Biden’s top appointees, Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, has admitted that she lied under oath to Congress.

Granholm sent a letter on Friday stating that she made a mistake when she claimed during an April 20th congressional hearing that she did not own any individual stocks.

She admitted she still owned shares in six separate companies at the time. Her false statement was likely deliberate, so she could claim to have divested from stocks that could conflict with her future work, reports Fox News.

“As you know, as part of the confirmation process before this Committee, in 2021, I divested from assets that could be in conflict with my official duties,” Granholm wrote in the letter obtained by Fox News Digital. “I did, however, retain assets that were determined by Government ethics officials to not conflict with my official duties.”

“I mistakenly told the Committee that I did not own any individual stocks, whereas I should have said that I did not own any conflicting stocks. In order to make my financial holdings consistent with my testimony, on May 18, 2023, I divested my remaining stock holdings which consisted of stock in six companies, even though these assets were deemed non-conflicting,” she continued.

Lying to Congress is a federal crime, and Granholm is admitting to said crime in her letter.

It took her quite a while to fess up.

She claims she made a mistake but if you or I or say, Donald Trump, did it, they’d have us in the DC prison with the J6ers.

