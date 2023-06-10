Surprising Reason Why Canada’s Forests Are Burning

Fire suppression has led to kindling increasing, but they don’t clean it up due to regulations. It works to further Trudeau’s faux climate crisis. He works closely with the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab even though we are in our 20th year of almost zero global warming.

Some of the fires are attributed to arson, and they are occurring because it’s been a dry season.

However, it won’t get better until they manage their forests better. Watch:

The issue has become wholly politicized in Canada and the States. For example, several publications, including the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and Bloomberg, use State Farm Insurance and each other as proof that wildfires in California are caused by climate change. Still, there is no proof it’s caused by climate change other than they have destructive wildfires.

California fires are the result of poor management, and so are Canada’s for the most part.

Forest fires haven’t increased all that much.

There’s no discernible global warming since 2005 by the US charts. We never get to hear about this.

