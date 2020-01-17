Jeopardy contestants don’t know who pencil neck is

Outside the Beltway, even Jeopardy contestants don’t know who Adam Schiff is, which is a real embarrassment for the arrogant Chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

The deceitful California Democrat has been a headline name in recent months during the stacked-deck-impeachment of President Donald Trump. He’s even been made famous with nicknames like, ‘pencil neck,’ and ‘shifty,’ while his performances have been characterized as ‘The Shi* Show.’

Using his picture for a question on the famous quiz show made perfect sense, except even these knowledgeable contestants don’t pay an ounce of attention to him.

Sorry, Adam, we know you think you’re a historically great figure.

Nobody on Jeopardy even knew who Adam Schiff was! 😂 pic.twitter.com/4kRQDN7KFJ — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 16, 2020