Sheriff won’t enforce unconstitutional gun laws & crowd goes wild

A North Carolina sheriff deputy stood to speak at the Davidson County Board of Commissioners at a meeting to make Davidson a Second Amendment protection county.

Tripp Kester, the sheriff deputy in uniform, made it clear that he would not enforce any unconstitutional law in his jurisdiction.

With that, the crowd erupted in truly wild applause and cheers.

They voted unanimously Tuesday night to make the county a Second Amendment protection county.

It was a standing-room-only crowd of more than 150 during a 30-minute public comment period. Every person who spoke did so in favor of the proposed Second Amendment protection resolution.

You’re not alone, Virginia.

Like A Boss! Sheriff: “I don’t mean to be disrespectful however,… “I WILL NOT ENFORCE ANY UNCONSTITUTIONAL LAW” Crowd Erupts With Cheers 🙌#Virginia pic.twitter.com/OMkhPrkD9C — Rose (@rosedixontx) January 16, 2020