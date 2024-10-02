Kamala Will Dole Out Disaster Aid by Race and Gender

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

You can expect a President Kamala Harris to determine everything by race and gender. Kamala doesn’t have much of a core, but she does believe that, as she has shown so many times. She plans to dole out disaster aid by race and gender, not by who needs the help most.

The wannabe president bases that goal on Marxist equity and the false belief that whites are inherently racist and sexist.

This could be partly why we see so little and so much delay in the enormous federal government’s involvement in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. A lot of FEMA money goes to the climate agenda, which is aimed at restructuring our economy.

After Hurricane Helene, the towns and villages were isolated, with no means of communication and a lack of necessities. They are still in great distress.

Elon Musk announced that all Starlink systems in the affected areas will remain operational regardless of payment.

FEMA is now using Elon’s Starlink for emergency communications in the flood-hit disaster areas, no thanks to Biden-Harris. The FCC has $42 billion to connect rural Americans to the internet, but they decided to use it for climate change, and not one rural person has been hooked up to the Internet since the money was allocated in 2021. Biden-Harris canceled Starlink from participating in the effort and the funding.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and volunteers are flying supplies to those affected by the disaster. His opponent in the gubernatorial race is doing nothing like this.

So far, there is no more government money.

It’s a disaster, and the people are the ones we see helping, not much from the enormously big government.


