Kamala Will Dole Out Disaster Aid by Race and Gender

You can expect a President Kamala Harris to determine everything by race and gender. Kamala doesn’t have much of a core, but she does believe that, as she has shown so many times. She plans to dole out disaster aid by race and gender, not by who needs the help most.

The wannabe president bases that goal on Marxist equity and the false belief that whites are inherently racist and sexist.

This is a frightening philosophy. According to Harris, disaster aid should be based on race and gender, not how much water flooded your home. That’s insane. pic.twitter.com/Nf99blUFzP — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 30, 2024

This could be partly why we see so little and so much delay in the enormous federal government’s involvement in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. A lot of FEMA money goes to the climate agenda, which is aimed at restructuring our economy.

After Hurricane Helene, the towns and villages were isolated, with no means of communication and a lack of necessities. They are still in great distress.

Elon Musk announced that all Starlink systems in the affected areas will remain operational regardless of payment.

FEMA is now using Elon’s Starlink for emergency communications in the flood-hit disaster areas, no thanks to Biden-Harris. The FCC has $42 billion to connect rural Americans to the internet, but they decided to use it for climate change, and not one rural person has been hooked up to the Internet since the money was allocated in 2021. Biden-Harris canceled Starlink from participating in the effort and the funding.

Trump just thanked Elon Musk for not only helping Georgia but also the people of North Carolina connect to the Internet with Starlink, which he says is “another genius concept of Elon Musk.” Looks like Elon and Trump are becoming BESTIES “Elon immediately got involved, and in… pic.twitter.com/uAtUxudrpn — George (@BehizyTweets) October 1, 2024

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and volunteers are flying supplies to those affected by the disaster. His opponent in the gubernatorial race is doing nothing like this.

Mark Robinson has partnered with private jet owners and is currently flying supplies to Hurricane Helene victims in Western North Carolina How is this not national news right now? “We’ve successfully scaled our team up to a 24/7 operation. This would not be possible without the… pic.twitter.com/tiBaC5aEIP — George (@BehizyTweets) October 1, 2024

So far, there is no more government money.

Biden-Harris spent $230 million to build a pier in Gaza that lasted 20 days. But no more aid for Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/eu0NZyRGsP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2024

It’s a disaster, and the people are the ones we see helping, not much from the enormously big government.

Love showed up! We had an amazing turnout of volunteers yesterday for Hurricane Helene clean-up in Western, NC. We’re so grateful to everyone who came to help their neighbors in Jesus’ Name. Listen to what it meant to local residents… pic.twitter.com/0fweTXHqg1 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) October 1, 2024

Trump flew directly to Valdosta to deliver critical supplies to the victims of Helene. Biden was at the beach all weekend. Kamala staged a phone call photo. pic.twitter.com/inPq15OpPC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2024