Jerrold Nadler Lies on Face the Nation

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. lied on air during an interview on Face the Nation on Sunday. He was not questioned by the host despite the obvious lie. Democrats want the soundbites out there for their least-informed voters, and lying is acceptable to them.

JERROLD NADLER LIES AND PUSHES THE RUSSIA HOAX

Nadler pushed the Russia hoax once again. He knows what he said isn’t true. It has been fully debunked and it cost tens of millions of dollars to debunk it.

While discussing calling Hunter Biden as a witness, Nadler accused the President of trying “to smear his political opponents for his personal benefits and to help try to rig the 20000-20 election, as he worked with the Russians to try to rig the 2000-16 election. The same pattern.”

He’s despicable. How does he sleep at night?

Watch:

Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler is still actively pushing the debunked Russia collusion hoax to try to justify the Democrats’ impeachment. But making baseless accusations to justify sham investigations has never been a problem for Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler. pic.twitter.com/3Roq6AYsQ8 — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) January 19, 2020

The party that loves working with foreign agents — as in the dossier or the Clinton Foundation — is concerned about foreign agents.

.@RepJerryNadler: “There is no question that working with a foreign power…trying to extort a foreign power…is about as bad as you can imagine.” pic.twitter.com/oJucAPCb6c — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 19, 2020

THEY WANT WITNESSES — ONLY THEIR WITNESSES

Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, and Hakeem Jefferies, the Democrat impeachment managers appeared on the Sunday news shows to make their case, which is not calling their witnesses is unfair.

He also accused Senate Republicans who may be reluctant to call witnesses of being “part of the cover-up.” That is an obvious ploy to bully the weak link Republicans into caving.

Democrats only need four GOP defections to get their witnesses. Naturally, they don’t want any of the President’s witnesses.

That is what they did in the House during the inquiry. Republicans were not allowed to call one single witness who was not on the Democrats’ list.

They only want a “fair trial,” they claim.

Nadler declared on CBS’s Face the Nation, “In any trial in any trial, all relevant witnesses must be heard.”

That was supposed to have happened in the House. It was their job.

The House Democrats could easily have called the witnesses they now want. Their list includes John Bolton, the President’s former national security adviser. They should have subpoenaed him during the inquiry.

Calling Bolton is a Hail Mary pass. They simply want to continue this absurd trial until the election and go fishing for some evidence.

“This whole controversy about whether there should be witnesses is really a question of does the Senate want to have a fair trial or are they part of the cover-up of the president,” Nadler said.

Thinking Americans are stupid, he added, “Any Republican senator who says there should be no witnesses, or even that witnesses should be negotiated, is part of the coverup.”

They are so dishonest. This is another Nadler lie.

The full miserable segment:

Rep. Zeldin called out their lies. It’s always been about overturning the election results:

Nadler still riding the hoax this AM on @FaceTheNation that Pres Trump colluded w/Russia to win the 2016 election…This time saying Pres Trump was trying to do the same thing w/Ukraine for the 2020 election. Dems are MASSIVELY underestimating the intelligence of Americans! — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 19, 2020

From the closed door depositions to his public Intel Committee hearings, Adam Schiff refused to allow the House GOP to call a single witness at any point who wasn’t also on the Dem list. He’s the last guy in America who should be lecturing the Senate & country on what’s “fair”. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 19, 2020

Remember in 2016 when Dems & many in the media repeatedly asked Donald Trump & all GOP Congressional candidates whether they would accept the election results? Turns out the reason why was that many of them weren’t going to accept the results themselves if & when they lost. pic.twitter.com/ypwRKI9OQO — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 19, 2020