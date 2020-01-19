Rep. Collins Warns #2 Democrat Made a Deeply Concerning Statement

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., said that during the impeachment, Democrats revealed their true contempt for the Constitution and the individual rights of Americans. It’s ironic since they think they are the party that protects human rights.

In an interview airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Collins said Trump was overtly denied the same due process afforded to every other American under the Constitution. He reminded viewers that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., made an alarming statement to that effect.

Hoyer, the number-two Democrat in the House, defended the House’s impeachment inquiry last month by remarking that Trump was afforded “every opportunity to prove his innocence.”

“Instead, he ignored Congressional subpoenas for documents and for testimony by White House officials and ordered his subordinates not to cooperate. This itself is unprecedented,” Hoyer claimed.

First of all, in the United States, we are innocent until proven guilty. Democrats are attempting to change that. Secondly, the President has the right to judicial review. Congress is a co-equal branch of government, not a superior branch.

Collins stated that Americans do not bear the responsibility of proving innocence. He asserted that the burden of proof falls on the accusers in our justice system.

“Mr. Hoyer from Maryland made a very revealing statement for anybody who’s concerned about Constitutional rights, and especially for me, even those of my Democratic counterparts who worry about their communities, where they discuss police action and rights being violated,” Collins said.

“It’s amazing to me how they’re willingly setting that aside to come up to this — Steny Hoyer actually said ‘we allowed him every opportunity to come prove his innocence,” he added.

Collins also said that it seemed that Congress must have “taken a vacation and left the United States.”

As Rep. Lee Zeldin said, the House GOP was not allowed to call any single witness who wasn’t on their list during the impeachment inquiry. The entire process has been unfair and anti-American.

From the closed door depositions to his public Intel Committee hearings, Adam Schiff refused to allow the House GOP to call a single witness at any point who wasn’t also on the Dem list. He’s the last guy in America who should be lecturing the Senate & country on what’s “fair”. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 19, 2020

The truly alarming thing is the Democrats have said the President had to prove his innocence all along. They did the same exact thing to Justice Kavanaugh.

➡️ If the President has anything that shows his innocence…. ⬅️ This is from the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. What happened to the concept of innocent until proven guilty? Not in Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s House. They have a President to impeach! pic.twitter.com/6YjKudy53t — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 14, 2019