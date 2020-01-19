House Dems won’t negotiate Hunter Biden’s testimony for other witnesses

“These two things cannot both be true. Is House Democrats’ case so “overwhelming” that it was enough to impeach a president? Or is their case so weak and incomplete that they need the Senate to redo it? They can’t even stick to one story,” ~ Mitch McConnell

Axios reports that the draft of the impeachment trial procedures includes a motion to dismiss that can be pulled at any time if the trial becomes too ridiculous. Unfortunately, the Senate’s weak link Republicans won’t go along with a motion to dismiss, at least not at this point.

A vote on whether or not to call witnesses will take place after the initial cases are heard from each side. The President’s counsel can call for the motion.

DEMS WON’T EXCHANGE HUNTER’S TESTIMONY FOR OTHER WITNESSES

Senator Josh Hawley said he worries that if Trump doesn’t have the option to move to dismiss or move to judgment then Adam Schiff would have too much control over the trial. He certainly will try to take over.

Democrats are bullying the Republicans, trying to convince them to call their new witnesses — only their witnesses.

Apparently, the Senate Democrats won’t negotiate Hunter Biden’s testimony in exchange for other witnesses. They want to run the entire impeachment trial.

Mitch McConnell won’t go for that.

Sounds like Mitch McConnell is hinting at calling Hunter / Joe Biden if Dems call witnesses. “Both sides would want to call witnesses that they wanted to hear from … I can’t imagine that only the witnesses that our Democratic colleagues would want to call would be called.” pic.twitter.com/XW6EZkRmCH — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) January 14, 2020

If Senate Republicans don’t call the witnesses they want, the House Democrats might call them.

Republicans have several weak links to include Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Roy Blount of Missouri, and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee. There might be others, but they have to be watched, and several are calling for witnesses.

The House Will Call the Witnesses

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, vowed that Democrats will continue their Ukrainian investigation “if we’re feeling that we’re being played and that they’re not being forthcoming with the truth.”

“We’re not going to just say, ‘OK, we’ve disposed of it and now the ball’s in their court and there’s nothing left for us to do.’ I think quite the contrary,” he asserted. “The more we hear, and the more things come out, the more resolute we are to make sure that we’re dealing with the truth, and that it’s not being swept under the rug.”

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), a member of the Judiciary Committee said, “We would be remiss in the House of Representatives not to follow this trial to its conclusion. And Parnas has emerged as an important figure in this criminal conspiracy to force or coerce a foreign government to help Trump’s reelection campaign.”

Parnas is a joke. He has zero evidence.

The impeachment is never-ending and Democrats are determined to keep it going. There is nothing fair about what they are doing.

What is the HOuse going to do with new witnesses? Send up more ‘evidence?’ Impeach the President for something else? This is harassment.

LINDSEY GRAHAM UNLOADS

Senator Graham (R-SC) unloaded on Speaker Pelosi who “orchestrated the church of Holy Hell.”

Watch: