Jerry Nadler Will Continue Investigating Trump After Impeachment

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday his committee will “likely” issue a subpoena to President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton.

Nadler said there is no final decision, but the odds are that House Democrats would issue a subpoena after the Senate voted for no witnesses.

“I think it’s likely, yes,” Nadler told reporters. “We’ll want to call Bolton.”

“When you have a lawless President, you have to bring it to the floor…you have to protect The Constitution whatever the political consequences,” Nadler declared.

This never-ending impeachment by Democrats, while refusing to do their jobs, has unified Republicans and boosted the President’s poll numbers. However, Democrats are so filled with hate that they can’t stop themselves.

Nadler said that as “more and more lawlessness comes out”, he thinks ‘the public will understand it”. Will they? And how does he define lawlessness?

Watch:

CONTRASTING LEFT AND RIGHT, DISHONORING THE HONORED

Last night, the President’s speech was outstanding, and the Democrats behaved in petty, childish ways.

The articles of impeachment were based on assumptions and presumptions. It was completely partisan. Adam Schiff lied constantly. Nancy Pelosi did as well.

When Pelosi tore up the President’s speech, she dishonored the amazing people the President honored there.

They felt dishonored and disrespected too. It ripped their hearts out.

In this next clip, one of those honored, who lost his brother to an illegal alien, said he felt dishonored.

The Democrats and their media are trying to portray the President’s brilliant speech as ‘reality TV.’ In fact, the President made it real, with real people. It was heartwarming and pertinent. The speech was about the American people and what we can do for them.

Watch:

THE PRESIDENT’S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH 2020