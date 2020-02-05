Good News! Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump, ending his own senatorial career

Doug Jones of Alabama, another fake moderate Democrat, announced he will vote to convict the President on both articles of impeachment.

His reason is the President’s actions “were more than simply inappropriate. They were an abuse of power.” He added that “impeachment is the only check on such presidential wrongdoing.”

“After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the President for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.”

If the President is guilty, it would have been nice to see the evidence. The set up by the fake whistleblower and the gossip by left-wing employees didn’t cut it.

Jones’ vote is great news. He just ensured his defeat in November. Trump won the state by 28 points in 2016. It’s still America in Alabama and it would be great if it stayed that way.

Jones would never have won but not for the problems with the Republican candidate, Judge Roy Moore. Moore was vilified in the media and by a few women decades after the fact.

The Alabama senator voted ‘no’ on Justice Kavanaugh, another victim of the hard-left.

Jones was another Soros candidate. He’s a fraud.

Watch:

