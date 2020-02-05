Romney says he and God decided Trump is guilty, won’t leave it to voters

Sen. Mitt Romney referenced his religious faith as he addressed how he will vote at 4 pm Wednesday. He will vote to convict.
He did review the behavior of Joe Biden and Hunter and decided they were innocent, without an investigation. Romney said that shows the President saw it as a political pursuit.
Leaving the decision to the voters he believes is a mistake. He believes the verdict is his to render.
Finally, he does believe the President committed a crime that rises to high crimes and misdemeanors. Romney read the President’s mind and decided he withheld funds [temporarly] for personal reasons. Romney said he has to do it for God.
You can hear the slime dripping from his words “critical money, extreme, egregious..” The President did release the funds in time. ‘Critical money’ — then Obama should have been impeached.
“I think the case was made,” he told a NY Times reporter.
Watch
Mitt Romney announces that he will vote to convict and remove President Trump from office on the abuse of power article.
"The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust." pic.twitter.com/dYAVXFSms0
My God, this man is delusional filled with hatred towards Trump, now he is close to God and speaks on his behalf.
Who knew he’d be even worse that Jeff Flake. Is he planning never to return to Utah ever again. He can probably count on Never Ever being elected to any office again, not even dog-catcher.
My oh my, what jealousy this man has. Jealousy has been the downfall of many a man and he can be counted as one of its many victims.
Bye Bye, Mittens
Romney has just claimed that by “High Crimes and Misdemeanors” the Constitution can mean ANY act committed by the President, it need not be a defined crime because Congress could not possibly list all the acts the President could commit that would warrant impeachment. (They did, they say it needs to be a crime; “High Crimes and Misdemeanors” are CRIMES.)
An extension of Romney’s reasoning is that government can imprison anyone for anything even though it’s not a defined crime because government can’t possibly think of every illegal act a person might commit. Every tyranny works under that rule, we shall call it the “Romney Rule”.
What?? “I am profoundly religious”. Well, how many times have I heard that type of remark, from scoundrels. More like self-righteous hypocrites.
So Mittens, last week you voted for more witnesses, you needed to see more evidence, the majority said we have seen enough of this BS HOAX, now without your desire for more info, you pulled out your Ouija Board to get to your conclusion !!!!!!! what a piece of shit,
I try to speak to God whenever possible, but to claim that one is speaking for God, is blasphemy and downright egomaniacal.