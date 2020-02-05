Romney says he and God decided Trump is guilty, won’t leave it to voters

Sen. Mitt Romney referenced his religious faith as he addressed how he will vote at 4 pm Wednesday. He will vote to convict.

He did review the behavior of Joe Biden and Hunter and decided they were innocent, without an investigation. Romney said that shows the President saw it as a political pursuit.

Leaving the decision to the voters he believes is a mistake. He believes the verdict is his to render.

Finally, he does believe the President committed a crime that rises to high crimes and misdemeanors. Romney read the President’s mind and decided he withheld funds [temporarly] for personal reasons. Romney said he has to do it for God.

You can hear the slime dripping from his words “critical money, extreme, egregious..” The President did release the funds in time. ‘Critical money’ — then Obama should have been impeached.

“I think the case was made,” he told a NY Times reporter.

Watch

Mitt Romney announces that he will vote to convict and remove President Trump from office on the abuse of power article. "The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust." pic.twitter.com/dYAVXFSms0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2020