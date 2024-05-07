Jet Blue Hates Jews

Jet Blue’s customer service has been continuously criticized for several issues, especially customer service. It wasn’t always like that, but it seems things have changed. Bill O’Reilly was vocal about their lack of good customer service, and their reviews online give them a 2.7 out of 5.0.

In 2022, the New York-based airline recently dropped to the lowest spot on The Wall Street Journal’s annual ranking of U.S. airlines, falling behind both Spirit and Frontier. American Airlines almost incurred a similar fate, tying with Frontier for third-to-last.

Delta Air Lines claimed the top spot on the list, followed by Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

The list, released on Jan. 28, ranked the nine largest U.S. airlines based on their performance in 2021 across seven categories: on-time arrivals, canceled flights, extreme delays, tarmac waits longer than two hours, mishandled baggage, passengers being involuntary bumped from flights and customer complaints.

Now, Jet Blue feels okay with its flight attendants wearing Black Lives Matter and Free Palestine pins—they feel more than okay.

The CEO in the clip below was a frequent flyer with Jet Blue for ten years, but he was canceled because he mentioned to a person in charge of the plane that he was concerned about an attendant’s messaging. She made a point of the Free Palestine pin despite having Jewish people on the flight.

Some flight attendants should show up to work with a big Star of David pin. How long would those pins last?

People should be non-political at work. The same goes for LGBT flags in schools. It’s political and has no place in work or schools. Do you agree?

Watch:

