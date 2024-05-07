Donald Trump Will Go to Jail for the Constitution

Earlier today, Judge Merchan, who is presiding over the ridiculous trial against Trump in Manhattan, was presented with four gag order violations from the corrupt prosecutors. He only found against Donald Trump on one. Trump allegedly endangered the jurors when he said they were 95% Democrat.

The Democrats on the jury are somewhere between 70% and 100%.

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York held him in contempt of court for violating a gag order for the 10th time on Monday, warning that future infractions could result in jail time.

Judge Juan Merchan said Trump violated his order on April 22 when he commented on the political makeup of the jury. What’s wrong with that? Is it dangerous to call them Democrats?

“That jury was picked so fast — 95% Democrats. The area’s mostly all Democrat,” Trump said in an interview with the network Real America’s Voice. “It’s a very unfair situation, that I can tell you.”

IT’S UNFAIR

It is unfair. The lead prosecutor, Matthew Colangelo, worked for the DNC and donated to Obama. He leaves prestigious positions and big salaries to take over cases attacking Donald Trump.

In his written order, Judge Merchan said Trump’s comments “not only called into question the integrity, and therefore the legitimacy of these proceedings but again raised the specter of fear for the safety of the jurors and of their loved ones.”

Oh, please, Merchan, you Democrat.

They don’t even have a crime. Somewhere in Hell, Lavrentiy Beria and Joseph Stalin are laughing. They’re wondering why they couldn’t have been lucky enough to be Manhattan attorneys.

Democrats keep doing outrageous things and are never held accountable. They’re evolving.

HE’LL GO TO JAIL FOR THE CONSTITUTION

Donald Trump said today that the judge has a gag order on him and told him you will “go to jail if you violate it. And frankly, you know what? Our constitution is much more important than jail. It’s not even close. I’ll make that sacrifice any day, but what’s happening here is a disgrace, and the appellate courts ought to get involved.”

President Trump makes statement saying he is willing to go to jail to fight for our Constitutional right to free speech We are witnessing history America is being turned into a banana republic, and this man is risking his life to save our country pic.twitter.com/buTUEfBHod — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 6, 2024

