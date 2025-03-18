JFK Files Coming Today: They Hold a Major Revelation

The White House Deputy Press Secretary said the JFK files hold a major revelation that will shock Americans. They will be mostly unredacted, but it’s hard to believe they will hold anything that shocks us.

Many believe LBJ arranged for his assassination. Maybe we will have an answer to that. My guess is we won’t get answers, just more questions. Hopefully, I am wrong.

The White House Deputy Press Secretary hints at a major revelation with the release of the JFK files today. He warns that the American people will be truly shocked by what they see. The documents are set to be released this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qMNYIhEYWx — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 18, 2025

