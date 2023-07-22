JFK’s Grandson Slams RFK, Praises Biden – Reponses Priceless

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg ripped apart his cousin RFK Jr. on social media and praised Joe Biden as the greatest progressive president we’ve ever had.

How could anyone possibly think Joe Biden is the greatest anything and progressivism is successful? Mr. Schlossberg believes so. His mother is Caroline Kennedy, famous for her “Um, you know” speeches and cuckolding her husband.

Mommy Caroline, Ya Know? :

THE SCHLOSSBERG RANT

“President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather, and his legacy is important. It’s about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It’s about public service and courage. It’s about civil rights, the Cuban missile crisis, and landing a man on the moon.

“Joe Biden shares my grandfather’s vision for America that we do things not because they are easy but because they’re hard, and he is in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we’ve ever had.

“Under Biden, we’ve added 13 million jobs; unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal and the largest investment in green energy ever. He’s appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the COVID pandemic, and he ended Donald Trump.

“These are the issues that matter, and if my cousin Bobby Kennedy Junior cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too. Instead, he’s trading in on Camelot celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame.

“I’ve listened to him… I know him… I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let’s not be distracted again by somebody’s vanity project. I’m excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state’s primary and again in the general election, and I hope you will too.”

“JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg slams cousin and our friend, RFK Jr. for using ‘Camelot’ to spread ‘conspiracy theories’. Nearly every comment on his pathetic video saying Biden was the best president ever, or people telling him what a clown he was.

pic.twitter.com/UsYQLunEVX — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) July 21, 2023

Here’s more. He really is excited to vote for a mentally-deranged communist who divides the country with identity politics and lies constantly.

LFG !! Cannot wait to vote for JRB again 🙂 Let’s Finish the Job https://t.co/L7m3XRL0xs via @YouTube — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) April 25, 2023

SUCH BRILLIANCE

Schlossberg reminds me of the joke about the Italian scientist. He was doing experiments with a frog. First, he tested him with all his legs and said, ‘Jump a frog, jump a frog.’ The frog jumped 11 feet.

Then he cut off one of his legs and said, ‘Jump a frog. jump a frog.’ The frog jumped 7 feet. All the while, he’s writing in his notebook.

Then he cut off a third leg and said, ‘Jump a frog, jump a frog.’ The frog jumped a foot.

Then he cut off the last leg and said, ‘Jump frog, jump a frog.” The frog didn’t jump. It just sat there. It didn’t do a thing. The scientist wrote in his notebook, “After the last leg was cut off, the frog went deaf.”

YA KNOW?

RESPONSES

The responses were mostly brutal.

People don’t be so hard on Jack Schlossberg

He likes: senile, corrupt, pervert, creepy, crazy, looney, spaced out, disoriented President.

Or a president who after killing a woman can still get elected for Senate year after year pic.twitter.com/1ant4nLV2J — Vera Eyzendooren (@AlwaysRightUSA) July 22, 2023

Hey Jack Schlossberg I’d say leaving a woman to drown is way worse than RFK Jr citing a study published by the NIH in July of 2020 on COVID! https://t.co/7C2eReg8QE pic.twitter.com/EDLO1i5MZj — Claire Balan (@ClaireBalan) July 21, 2023

This is Jack Schlossberg. After hearing his unintelligible rant, an endorsement of RFK Jr could actually be a negative. Schlossberg makes Biden sound like Einstein.

Note how he rails against being forced to put something in his body against his will. Can’t make this up.… https://t.co/VjpTMjwtMG — Miss America (@Survivor3125) July 22, 2023

WOW…They Are Pulling All The Stops To DISCREDIT @RobertKennedyJr

What Are They So Afraid Of? JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg slams cousin RFK Jr. for using ‘Camelot’ to spread ‘conspiracy theories’ in presidential run and calls his candidacy an ’embarrassment’ – as another… pic.twitter.com/uAqMTOUDd0 — AɯƙɯαɾԃMαɱα™® (@Aspiemama_107) July 21, 2023

Kennedy don’t worry about those things because they don’t apply to them. Only to us underlings. pic.twitter.com/SNgxBuATcN — Fionn mac Cumhaill (@Stephen81770019) July 21, 2023

He’s also not worried about Joe yearning for nuclear war.

Does he understand WHAT THAT MEANS???? He sounds as if he’s as sharp as a marble… — LLLowell_K (@LeeKeegan16) July 21, 2023

Agree 100% — Kris (@BrincoBrinco) July 22, 2023

Jack Schlossberg is a joke, he will never amount to anything close to the legacy of the Kennedy’s, including JFK Jr.

His mother is a joke who can’t even speak coherently, so she had to drop out of a Senate race after a few days, that’s the legacy Jack hashttps://t.co/1VPEpV1AL2 — politacenter.com (@politacenter) July 22, 2023

