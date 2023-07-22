JFK’s Grandson Slams RFK, Praises Biden – Reponses Priceless

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg ripped apart his cousin RFK Jr. on social media and praised Joe Biden as the greatest progressive president we’ve ever had.

How could anyone possibly think Joe Biden is the greatest anything and progressivism is successful?  Mr. Schlossberg believes so. His mother is Caroline Kennedy, famous for her “Um, you know” speeches and cuckolding her husband.

Mommy Caroline, Ya Know? :

THE SCHLOSSBERG RANT

“President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather, and his legacy is important. It’s about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It’s about public service and courage. It’s about civil rights, the Cuban missile crisis, and landing a man on the moon.

“Joe Biden shares my grandfather’s vision for America that we do things not because they are easy but because they’re hard, and he is in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we’ve ever had.

“Under Biden, we’ve added 13 million jobs; unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal and the largest investment in green energy ever. He’s appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the COVID pandemic, and he ended Donald Trump.

[What do you think about that?]

“These are the issues that matter, and if my cousin Bobby Kennedy Junior cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too. Instead, he’s trading in on Camelot celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame.

“I’ve listened to him… I know him… I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let’s not be distracted again by somebody’s vanity project. I’m excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state’s primary and again in the general election, and I hope you will too.”

[Uh, no!]
Watch:

Here’s more. He really is excited to vote for a mentally-deranged communist who divides the country with identity politics and lies constantly.

SUCH BRILLIANCE

Schlossberg reminds me of the joke about the Italian scientist. He was doing experiments with a frog. First, he tested him with all his legs and said, ‘Jump a frog, jump a frog.’ The frog jumped 11 feet.

Then he cut off one of his legs and said, ‘Jump a frog. jump a frog.’ The frog jumped 7 feet. All the while, he’s writing in his notebook.

Then he cut off a third leg and said, ‘Jump a frog, jump a frog.’ The frog jumped a foot.

Then he cut off the last leg and said, ‘Jump frog, jump a frog.” The frog didn’t jump. It just sat there. It didn’t do a thing. The scientist wrote in his notebook, “After the last leg was cut off, the frog went deaf.”

YA KNOW?

RESPONSES

The responses were mostly brutal.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments