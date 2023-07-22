Fox News Is All In on Satan, Genderism, SPLC, Abortion

Fox News banned matching donations to Billy Graham Ministries and Franklin Graham. However, they allow them to the Satanic Temple, the Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood (and local Planned Parenthood branches), and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). They also allow donations to the Virality Project on censorship.

Last night, probably after they were caught, they invited Billy Graham Ministries to join the matching “Fox Giving” app. Fox matches donations of up to $1,000 to various organizations through this app.

As Beck said, this is ESG, the World Economic Forum, and The Great Reset! They work their way into these companies and change who they are and what they stand for.

While the Satanic Temple says they don’t worship Satan, they perform unbaptisms, want permission to perform ritual abortions, and erect statues of Baphomet on government property.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a leftist grievance organization that goes after any conservative or conservative organization that disagrees with them. For example, SPLC called Moms for Liberty an “anti-government extremist group.”

Trevor promotes LGBT radicalism, such as gender ideology. We all know Planned Parenthood is in the baby-killing business. The Virality Project is another one that gets donations. They are a censorship project.

Watch:

Related