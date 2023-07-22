Mystery Surrounds Fargo Wannabe Mass Killer Mohamad Barakat

There hasn’t been sufficient follow-up on the assassination of one policeman and the injury of two others in Fargo, North Dakota. A bystander was also seriously injured. Miraculously, more weren’t killed, as Mohamad Barakat, a Syrian National, shot into a crowd of people, including police and firemen responding to an uneventful car accident. Police were searching for a motive when the story disappeared from the front pages.

Killer Barakat, who was given amnesty in 2012, was shot to death.

Their search of Mohamad’s residence led the investigators to Fargo’s Little Third World community. Publicly, the police are baffled by Mohamad’s attack.

Before his death and for years prior, Mohamad was researching mass casualties. He was a loner with a lot of guns and allegedly had no connections to the Muslim community or his family. He had an arsenal in his car when he died and probably had bigger plans.

If we are going to bring in the entire Third World, maybe we should give them mental tests before we accept them? Currently, our borders are open and we have no clue as to who is ouring in.

According to Daniel Greenfield at Jihad Watch:

“Eight percent of Fargo are foreign-born from the Middle East, and Islamic areas in Africa like Sudan and Somalia, and the European refugee contingent is Bosnian.

That’s what Democrats wanted, but they aren’t assimilating. Democrats tell them not to assimilate.

Authorities are withholding Barakat’s background information, and we need to know why. Remarkably, some in Fargo think a more diverse community will make us more American.

“Millennials who are increasingly working in these jobs like to have a multicultural area that has differences in people,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney contended. “We really need a diverse population to be more like a normal American city.”

When Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn had warned that millions of taxpayer dollars were being spent on refugee resettlement and that the area was becoming more dangerous, Somalis launched a recall campaign. Piepkorn has since been stripped of Deputy Mayor status, writes Daniel Greenfield at Jihad Watch.

