Jihadist Holds Hostages in a Texas Synagogue, Psaki Leaves Out Details

The alleged brother of a convicted terrorist has taken four hostages including the rabbi at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Terrorist Muhammad Siddiqui is threatening to kill them all.

All Jen Psaki has said is the President has been briefed. She left out the fact that a jihadist is holding a Rabbi and Jewish worshippers hostage in a synagogue.

.@POTUS has been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area. He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops. Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 15, 2022

The terrorist claims to be the brother of Lady Al Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui who is serving an 86-year sentence.

Siddiqui became the first female terrorism defendant arrested after 9/11, and she was convicted on charges related to the attempted murder and assault of United States officers and employees in Afghanistan in 2008.

Aafia is imprisoned 24 miles from the synagogue.

She was convicted in New York but asked to be transferred to a prison near her brother, an architect.

Aafia Siddiqui, who was a biology major at MIT, said in 1993 that she wanted to do ‘something to help our Muslim brothers and sisters’ even if it meant breaking the law.

Mohammed Siddiqui barged into the synagogue during a live stream service.

“Are you listening? I am going to die,” he said again and again before the live stream cut off.

Siddiqui claims to have bombs hidden in unknown locations.

There isn’t much media coverage of this.

CAIR has been a big supporter of this terrorist family.

CAIR has hosted many rallies to free Aafia Siddiqui aka Lady Al-Qaeda, whose supposed brother is holding a synagogue hostage in Colleyville, TX pic.twitter.com/KGWyW4D3oN — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 15, 2022

Related