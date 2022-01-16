Psaki Responds to Assassination Threat Against DJT as “Offensive”

Twitter permanently banned an account linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday after it shared an animated video showing a robot and drone attempting to carry out a strike against former President Donald Trump.

Khamenei and Iranian leaders have repeatedly vowed to kill Trump after he ordered a January 2020 airstrike to kill Iranian Lt. General Qasem Soleimani.

The Khamenei account @KhameneiSite last week shared the animated video, classifying it as the best entry into a competition to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the military leader’s assassination at the orders of the former U.S. president.

The White House Responds

“I have a question about a video that Iran’s Supreme Leader posted on his website that appears to show a robot conducting a drone strike, killing the former president at his Mar-a-Lago golf club. Is the intelligence community assessing this threat and working with former President Trump to offer protection of any kind?” CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang said.

Psaki’s answer was to not answer.

“I’m not going to speak to the work of our intelligence community. Obviously, the — the kind of rhetoric or video from the Supreme Leader is something that we’ve seen — you know, offensive — offensive rhetoric and behavior in the past. But I’m not going to speak to more specifics of internal discussions,” she said.

“But are you aware of the video?” the reporter said.

“I don’t have any more details on it,” the White House press secretary responded.

Could she be any colder or more indifferent?

