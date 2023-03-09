Jill Biden Presents an International Woman of Courage Award to a Biological Male

First lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday hosted the 17th annual International Women of Courage Awards. For the first time, the ceremony took place at the White House, on “the biggest stage we could,” Biden said. They honored ten women and one biological male transgender.

“Men, we need you to support the women who are fighting for their rights and to lift up those who have been silenced,” she continued. “Be partners, be partners with women. Become the ‘men of courage’ we need. Only then will we be able to build a world where men and women are equal and all people are free.” The biological man

Alba Rueda, is Argentina’s first openly transgender politician in high office. She is Argentina’s current Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship. Rueda was the first Argentine Undersecretary for Diversity Policies in the newly created Ministry of Women, Gender, and Diversity.

She was the driving force behind Argentina’s executive order on the transgender labor quota in the public sector. It was converted into the Transgender Labor Quota Act.

Jill Biden presents an “International Women Of Courage Award” to a biological male on #InternationalWomensDay at the White House pic.twitter.com/5fudW9wICM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 8, 2023

This is not normal and Rueda may be a transgender woman, but will never be a woman.

