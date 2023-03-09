Nine More Boxes Taken From Biden’s Boston Office

Joe Biden’s lawyer had nine boxes shipped to his Boston office from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. That’s where Biden’s lawyers uncovered the first known batch of classified documents on November 2nd.

The nine boxes haven’t been opened, and we don’t know if they’re classified, but they were moved from the Penn Center.

After having them for months, no one opened them.

“Despite having possession of the documents since November, the Archives has not yet reviewed the boxes’ content to determine whether additional classified materials are inside,” Fox News notes.

Officials tell us that the critical thing is Biden’s cooperating in the probe. However, the important thing to us is that he had no right to take the boxes and no right to declassify them as did former President Donald Trump.

Nine boxes of Biden documents taken from Boston office #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/OqarOEoEB6 — Jesse Watters Primetime (@jesseprimetime) March 9, 2023

Related