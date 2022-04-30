Jill Biden’s Bio Is a Flop, Bomb, Dud, Bust, and a Washout

Joe Biden received 81 million votes, they say, yet Jill Biden‘s new biography only sold 250 total copies in 1 week. That’s a humiliating launch, especially since her husband is the most popular president in US history, more popular than DJT, Obama, and Hillary. He’s also the son of the ever-famous Hunter and brother to James.

But somehow it will probably end up on the New York Times best seller list.

Politico reports that the $26 per copy biography of Dr. Jill Biden, Ed.D, sold just 250 copies in its first week of circulation. Jill: A Biography of the First Lady was written by AP reporters Julie Pace and Darlene Superville and it still didn’t sell. It comes as Democrats are in charge and show what they can do to the economy, the energy sector, the border, education, crime, beefing up war, and so much more.

I wonder if the big guy gets a cut of the book sales.

Jill, in particular, is responsible for Joe running and holding him up during the basement candidacy. Look how artfully she told him to wave at the Easter egg roll.

AND THE MEDIA PROMOTES HER SO

The media constantly promotes Jill. In fact, Jill is always favorably compared with Melania is style and substance so one would think people would be rushing to get her biography.

It’s possible her lying about cheating on her first husband with Joe is a turnoff. Bill Stevenson was married to Jill Biden in the early 1970s. Stevenson has claimed that Jill had an affair with Joe Biden while she was still married to him. She told an entirely different story for the book.

By the way, Jill is not a doctor. She has an Ed.D. in Education, which is the easy Ph.D. Calling her a doctor is an affectation in education circles. The Left calls Dr. Oz, who is a real doctor, Mr. Oz, and they call the kindergarten teacher Jill, Dr. Jill. It’s just silly.

By way of comparison, the media made a lot of money off Donald Trump and Melania. They are likely quietly desperate for their return. They were never boring.

