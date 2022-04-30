China Is Incrementally Dumping the Dollar

The sanctions leveled against Russia and exorbitant inflation are rushing in the end of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. By unplugging Russia from the SWIFT network, Biden has actually sparked a fission reaction towards dedollarization while helping China to become the world’s banker. Biden is fueling a rival who is the real challenge to the world.

China has been bypassing the SWIFT system and getting countries to trade in yuan.

The latest agreement has been with the Bank of Israel, which is the Israeli central bank. The Israeli central bank has agreed to keep Chinese yuan as a part of its currency holdings in reserve for the first time ever. At the same time the Bank of Israel is planning to reduce its holdings of European Union euros and the United States dollar.

Israel has a small GDP but it’s one more nation dumping dollars and euros.

Saudi Arabia could be next. They’re considering dumping the dollar.

Because the dollar is the reserve currency, the US can print money. That will have to stop.

“This topic (of dedollarization) is especially important now because of where the United States is in its development arc. The US, by most accounts, appears to be in the initial decline phase where its share of global activity is declining and the costs of maintaining the empire exceed the revenue it brings in,” Day Trading.com reports.

Empires rise and fall on holding the reserve currency.

The US keeps devaluing the currency by printing more. That and the low interest rates have people tooking for alternatives.

Russia dumped the dollar as the US weaponized the SWIFT system and sanctions on Russian banks.

