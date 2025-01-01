Jill Biden’s Bitter Feud with Kamala Harris

The Wall Street Journal reported that Jill Biden’s feud with Kamala Harris continues, and it doesn’t look like Ed.D Jill wants to hide it from the public. According to the WSJ, aides described the final days in the Biden White House as “depressing” and “draining.” The paper said the misery comes from the top.

Since Harris’ November 5th election loss, the relationship between President Joe Biden and Dr. Biden and Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, “has at times been frosty,” the paper said, “in private settings.”

It’s noticeable in public as well.

During the president and vice president’s first public appearance after the Democrats handed the White House back to President-elect Donald Trump, Dr. Biden sat stone-faced next to Harris and Emhoff.

Biden believes he could have won if he had stayed in the race, and it must be frustrating knowing Harris didn’t win any support. She took Joe’s electors.

However, the media points to his enthusiastic support for Harris.

The Longstanding Disgust

Jill has disliked Kamala since the 2020 presidential debate when she ran against Biden for the presidency.

During the 2020 debate, Harris tried to win by suggesting Biden was a racist for opposing bussing decades before. Many black parents opposed it at the time.

Remember when Kamala Harris told Joe Biden “that little girl was me” during the first Democratic debate? She’s about to be sworn in as his Vice President tomorrow.

pic.twitter.com/d5DDiBi7m5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2021

According to Politico, after Harris’s comments at the 2019 presidential debate, Jill told Kamala to “go f* herself.”

Politico also reported that Joe Biden turned to Pete Buttigieg after Kamala ripped into him and said, “That was some f*cking bullshit.”

The Emhoff and Biden’s relationship is frosty, says the WSJ. It’s actually on ice.

During Biden’s last presidential address in Arlington, The Emhoffs and Bidens didn’t speak, sitting like stone pillars, forced into sitting next to each other.

TENSION!!! Kamala Harris and Jill Biden look EXTREMELY uncomfortable sitting next to each other during Veteran's Day memorial service today.

Sources told DailyMail.com earlier this month that the first lady is vengeful over what happened to her husband.

Harris couldn’t win in 2020, no matter what she said about Joe. People didn’t like her. She was installed as the DNC pushed Biden out over his mental frailties. She became the candidate without a single vote.

Meanwhile, Biden believes he could have won because he had beaten Donald Trump before.

