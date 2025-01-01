Ushering In the New Year: The Good and the Terrible

Happy New Year! It’s 2025! We wish everyone a blessed and wonderful 2025.

THE GOOD

HAPPY NEW YEAR: President Trump and Elon Musk just celebrated the New Year by dancing to YMCA together! God bless these American heroes! pic.twitter.com/ony1Ka0BmK — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) January 1, 2025

Happy NEW YEAR AMERICA! Let’s Gooooo so READY to Peace Prosperity and JOY!!! Ringing in the NEW YEAR with Family!! pic.twitter.com/IGkHu52mab — Nicole (@NRio888) January 1, 2025

#WATCH: As Thousands of fireworks light up the Texas city skyline as 2025 officially arrives ⁰

#SanAntonio | #Texas Millions of people are officially welcoming the New Year of 2025 as it arrives in San Antonio, Texas. Thousands gather to enjoy a stunning fireworks display,… pic.twitter.com/NXgqlfwBLD — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 1, 2025

PRESIDENT TRUMP ANSWERS QUESTIONS AS ENTERS THE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT MAR-A-LAGO@realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/nTPLOIT8GB — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 1, 2025

THE TERRIBLE

New Orleans, Possible terrorism:

Breaking News In Bourbon Street in New Orleans at least 10 have been killed & 30 injured as an SUV ploughed into New Years revellers at 3.15 am local time. The suspect is thought to have had an assault rifle. **Disturbing images** pic.twitter.com/F55ugfaTJR — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) January 1, 2025

BREAKING: At least 10 killed & 30 wounded after a man drove a pick-up truck into people celebrating New Year’s Eve on Bourbon Street, French Quarter in New Orleans. According to witness statements, the attacker also opened fire on survivors. Nobody arrested yet pic.twitter.com/sgQJXM7dyJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2025

Unfortunately, Berlin wasn’t happy.

Berlin Burns: The Left’s Deliberate Sabotage of Germany This New Year’s Eve, Berlin wasn’t celebrating—it was under siege. Alexanderplatz and Reinickendorf erupted into chaos, with migrant gangs turning the streets into war zones. Fires raged, bottles smashed against police… pic.twitter.com/0xCR68uJfb — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 1, 2025

Brussels:

More New Year’s Eve Enrichment! New Year’s Eve in Brussels turned into a scene of chaos, as immigrant thugs torched cars, scooters, and shared bicycles. Meanwhile, in Antwerp and Ghent, similar criminals armed themselves with heavy fireworks, using them as weapons against the… pic.twitter.com/gzgKn5HOal — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 1, 2025

1970 Was Far Better:

New Year’s Eve party in Afghanistan, 1970. Many of the people in these photos likely have grandchildren in the Taliban now. Today, women can’t even leave home without a male guardian. This is how quickly Islamism can take over a country. pic.twitter.com/IrHr4j3FoH — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) December 31, 2024

Poland:

New Year’s Eve in Poland What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/ehxH0F2Xms — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 1, 2025

