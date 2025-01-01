Tesla Replaced Laid Off Americans with Foreign Workers

Reports are making the rounds that Tesla replaced laid off American workers with foreign workers. Musk used the H-1b visa program which is attractive to employers.

Electrek reports that according to some current and former Tesla employees, as well as data from the U.S. Department of Labor, the company has significantly increased its use of H-1B visas to fill positions left vacant by the layoffs of approximately 15,000 U.S. workers in April 2024. The layoffs affected every department but were particularly concentrated in Tesla’s operations in Texas and California, where the company has the largest number of employees.

Electrek continued, saying this is backed up by US Department of Labor data, which show that Tesla requested over 2,000 H-1B visas during the time it was laying off US workers.

Electrek made note of the cap, but there are serious questions about whether the caps are circumvented.

Significant numbers of Trump supporters reject the abused H-1b visa program, and pushed back on Musk’s push for H-1b visas.

A reporter asked Donald Trump about it last night, and the President-Elect said he supports the program and always did. He didn’t explain being on tape several years back saying he didn’t support it.

Meanwhile, Elon dismissed people who object with vulgarities though he did say the program needed reform and he was only speaking about recruiting the 1%ers.

Elon and Vivek are supposed to be looking for government waste, not pushing policy.

