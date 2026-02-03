Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Walz/Frey Anarchists Set Up Checkpoints, Demand ID, Run Plates

M Dowling
Communist and anarchist mobs and their radicalized followers are establishing a police state in and around Minneapolis. Some now have checkpoints where they frighten drivers, demanding to see their IDs. They put their plates in a database.

The anti-ICE fanatics are allowed to block intersections, fail to comply, and resist arrest. Nothing happens to them. The police didn’t show up for at least a day.

The anti-ICE roadblocks are increasing and being set up around Minneapolis. Residents are forced to stop and identify themselves.

This is what cartels do.

Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey allow Americans to be abused and terrorized.

By the way, Michael Savage said on Sunday that the ACLU is the head of the snake and needs to be dismantled right away. That is true. It is one of the heads.

Signal Chat anarchist documents were secured and released by Cam Higby. Those documents made it clear that the ACLU is behind all of this. It’s not only the ACLU, but they are the ones suing nonstop to keep illegal aliens in the country.

The Reporter and Photographer Were Assaulted

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura taped the left-wing activists’ checkpoint on Cedar Ave, stopping vehicles, checking IDs, and running license plates in their ‘database.’ There were no police visible. And Ventura and his photojournalist were assaulted for taping the scene.

Taras Bulba
Taras Bulba
1 minute ago

Your papers please!!!

