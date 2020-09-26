Trump’s chief of staff nuked FBI Director Wray

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows nuked FBI Director Chris Wray over his claim that he hasn’t seen widespread mail-in voter fraud. Wray also hasn’t seen any corruption in the FBI. Wray is at best, oblivious.
“Now, we have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise,” he told the Senate Homeland Security Committee this week.
As Meadows said, with all due respect, Wray has trouble finding emails in his own FBI.
Wray is the swamp and needs to go.
Watch:
With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud.” — White House Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows on FBI Dir. Christopher Wray saying he’s seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud pic.twitter.com/W5PUfpnWCn
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 25, 2020
Flynn couldn’t find blatant corruption in the Flynn case and hid documents. He said nothing when his agents wiped their phones.
Wray is not fixing anything in the FBI. He needs to go.
This is the truth:
