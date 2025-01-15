Joe Biden is taking credit for the ceasefire deal negotiated by Biden and Trump’s team. That is a stretch. There was no movement until Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, came in with his team, and Donald Trump spoke with Netanyahu.

Lying dog-faced pony soldier and his sidekicks:

JOE BIDEN: More than 15 months of conflict began with Hezbollah’s brutal October 7th massacre. [It wasn’t Hezbollah, it was Hamas] BLINKEN: *Disappointed expressions*pic.twitter.com/ktdUKjGKcr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2025

Arab officials: Trump envoy swayed Netanyahu more in one meeting than Biden did all year!

A “tense” weekend meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and incoming Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff led to a breakthrough in the hostage negotiations, with the top aide to US President-elect Donald Trump doing more to sway the premier in a single sit-down than outgoing President Joe Biden did all year — two Arab officials told The Times of Israel on Tuesday.

This war had gone on too long. Now, Ukraine has to end. Ukraine was always going to lose, and all we are doing is funding more deaths and US contractors.

Shockingly, Biden’s aide gave the Trump team credit. Joe’s State Department gave Trump credit hours after

It’s genuinely shocking that Joe Biden’s State Department just gave President Trump credit for getting the ceasefire deal. “When it comes to the involvement of President-elect Trump’s team, it’s been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line.” Fairplay. pic.twitter.com/24T5HLiVmj — George (@BehizyTweets) January 15, 2025

There were other people involved who helped. This included Dementia Joe, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and senior officials from Egypt, Turkey, and the Gulf as well as Turkey.

On Monday, Turkey’s intelligence chief, İbrahim Kalin, spoke to members of Hamas’s political bureau to apply Ankara’s own pressure.

However, nothing happened until Steve Witkoff got involved and Donald Trump made some phone calls.

Perhaps Netanyahu wanted to be able to work with Donald Trump, and this made a difference.

The truth is that if Biden was a strong leader, this would have ended sooner. However, the attack on Hezbollah has given the Lebanese a chance to form a government without Hezbollah. Hopefully, the Gazans will choose better leaders.

Trump said:

Don’t get it twisted. Israel and Hamas only agreed to a ceasefire after President Trump made them do it and not whatever Joe Biden claims he did. Trump told both sides he wanted a deal made before his Inauguration, and it happened just like that.

pic.twitter.com/q9E7YtiYB8 — George (@BehizyTweets) January 15, 2025

