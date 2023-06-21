Jim Comey Kept the Clinton Scheme to Unseat Trump Secret

John Durham testified before the House Judiciary Committee today and described how the scheme to unseat Donald Trump came about with the help of an FBI that failed to act.

Intelligence in 2016 indicated that Hillary Clinton had approved a plan by one of her advisers to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia. This information was not given to agents working on this — the Crossfire Hurricane case.

THE SCHEME

According to the intelligence, the Hillary Clinton campaign planned to vilify Donald Trump with a concocted narrative tying him to Russia.

CIA Director John Brennan noticed the signs and briefed the top officials. He told then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok. Strzok is the man who promised his FBI girlfriend, Lisa Page, that they had a plan to get rid of Donald Trump.

The FBI failed to act on the Crossfire Hurricane information. Durham said that when the Special Agent on the case learned about it, he became emotional. He left the room with his lawyer.

“He was ticked off because this is something he should have had as an agent on the case,”

Jim Jordan responded. “This important information that the director of the FBI kept from the people doing the investigation.”

Jordan is referring to the imperious Jim Comey and his part in the plan.

The FBI failed to act on any of the clear warning signs. Durham said it was a “significant intelligence failure” but not a crime.

Not a crime to plan a coup?

During the House hearing, Durham defended his investigation, saying, “At no time and in no sense did we act with a purpose to further partisan or political ends.” He stated that any suggestions to the contrary were “simply untrue and offensive” and that his findings are “serious” and “deserve attention from the American public and its representatives.”

Okay, but since when is a coup, not a crime?

They are making us into a banana republic if something this serious can be ignored by the press and nothing happens outside of a few people losing their jobs, but not their pensions or benefits.

When is Comey going to be called in to testify? It seems he has already lied to Congress. Do only political opponents go to prison for that? Comey probably wouldn’t have time to come in to testify, what with his courses on ethics and his constant lecture circuit and book tours to preach about morals.

Watch:

Special Counsel Durham says intelligence suggesting Hillary Clinton had approved a plan to tie Trump to Russia in 2016 was NOT given to agents working on the Crossfire Hurricane case. pic.twitter.com/pL8YVObFhn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 21, 2023

