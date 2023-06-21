Hearing Highlights of the Plot to Take Down Donald Trump in 2016

On Wednesday, John Durham explained the findings of his investigation into the FBI handling of the Russia-Trump hoax to the House Judiciary Committee.

The Findings

In the opening statement, Rep. Jordan explained what John Durham found. There was no predicate for the Beria-style probe. There was not one single substantive allegation in the dossier, but it was used just the same to enable spying on innocent Americans.

Durham also found that the FBI failed in its mission to follow the rule of law.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman @Jim_Jordan delivers his opening statement at the Durham Report hearing. WATCH: https://t.co/DeT1UsrPCN pic.twitter.com/LiR84VvfdC — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 21, 2023

After 40 years in the FBI, John Durham and his fellow investigators called the findings sobering. SOBERING is very euphemistic.

House Judiciary Hearing Special Counsel John Durham Opening Statement DURHAM: “We said in the report our findings were sobering…Having 40+ years as a prosecutor, they were particularly sobering to me.” pic.twitter.com/Wxvk0OoKxy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2023

THEY ALL KNEW OF HILLARY’S PLAN

He answered questions on a purported plan by one of Mrs. Clinton’s foreign policy advisors to create a scandal tying Donald Trump to the Russians. This plan was shared with then-CIA director Brennan, then-President Barack Obama, and his Vice President Joe Biden, and James Comey of the FBI, and the DNI on August 3, 2016.

No one stopped it. In fact, they went along as if it were legitimate. Why does Hillary and her advisor skate?

Durham: There was a purported plan designed by one of Mrs. Clinton’s foreign policy advisors to create a scandal tying Donald Trump to the Russians. McClintock: Did the President receive this intelligence? Durham: On 8/3/16 Director Brennan briefed President Obama & VP Biden pic.twitter.com/CquQdpQG8u — Tom McClintock (@RepMcClintock) June 21, 2023

CORRUPT DEMOCRATS RESPOND TO THE FINDINGS

Durham slammed creep, Adam Schiff. We believe he was referring to the Russian tricksters who fooled him.

Russian comedians famously tricked him into believing they had dirt on Trump and a nude photo of Trump. Schiff was drooling over the thought of getting the photo.

BREAKING: John Durham calls out Adam Schiff to his face regarding the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Schiff: “The son of a presidential candidate gets calls all the time from a foreign government offering dirt on their opponent. Is that what you’re saying?” Durham: “I don’t think… pic.twitter.com/JK3cqrIjL7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 21, 2023

Rep. Cohen was out of his mind today as well. Cohen is threatening Durham, not just warning.

