Hearing Highlights of the Plot to Take Down Donald Trump in 2016

By
M Dowling
-
1
36

On Wednesday, John Durham explained the findings of his investigation into the FBI handling of the Russia-Trump hoax to the House Judiciary Committee.

The Findings

In the opening statement, Rep. Jordan explained what John Durham found. There was no predicate for the Beria-style probe. There was not one single substantive allegation in the dossier, but it was used just the same to enable spying on innocent Americans.

Durham also found that the FBI failed in its mission to follow the rule of law.

After 40 years in the FBI, John Durham and his fellow investigators called the findings sobering. SOBERING is very euphemistic.

THEY ALL KNEW OF HILLARY’S PLAN

He answered questions on a purported plan by one of Mrs. Clinton’s foreign policy advisors to create a scandal tying Donald Trump to the Russians. This plan was shared with then-CIA director Brennan, then-President Barack Obama, and his Vice President Joe Biden, and James Comey of the FBI, and the DNI on August 3, 2016.

No one stopped it. In fact, they went along as if it were legitimate. Why does Hillary and her advisor skate?

CORRUPT DEMOCRATS RESPOND TO THE FINDINGS

Durham slammed creep, Adam Schiff. We believe he was referring to the Russian tricksters who fooled him.

Russian comedians famously tricked him into believing they had dirt on Trump and a nude photo of Trump. Schiff was drooling over the thought of getting the photo.

Rep. Cohen was out of his mind today as well. Cohen is threatening Durham, not just warning.


Peter Prange
Peter Prange
1 hour ago

Corruption exposed at the highest levels! but will the American people care, will they throw out the evil monstrosity that the Democrat Party has be come or will they continue to vote for the Democrat machine to their own destruction. Sadly I believe the later will happen.

