Jim Comey’s Prosecutor Daughter Is On the Jeffrey Epstein Case

CNN reported on Saturday night that the prosecutor in the Jeffrey Epstein case is James Comey’s daughter.

A team of federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, along with some in the public corruption unit, have been assigned to the case.

Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, is one of the prosecutors, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

People on the thread on Twitter believe they are after the President and Alex Acosta. Perhaps, or maybe they plan to protect the Clintons.

Maurene Comey is an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the SDNY.

She’s worked on cases involving alleged racketeering, drugs and weapons offenses, embezzlement, obstruction of justice, and robbery.

Details on the case remain sketchy, though the involvement of the Public Corruption Unit caught the attention of legal experts. Gene Rossi, a Law&Crime trial analyst and former federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia, suggested to us that Epstein may face other charges. It could mean counts of money laundering, public corruption, or tax-related crimes.

“Who knows?” he said. “The sky’s the limit.”

Perhaps Michael Cohen gave up some information on Epstein.

The SDNY is still investigating the President.