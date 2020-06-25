Biden to accept the nomination at a ‘virtual’ convention! It’s good for dementia

Joe Biden will accept the Democrat nomination in August in a ‘virtual’ convention in Milwaukee. The excuse is the coronavirus. But some are wondering if they’re hiding him because he’s suffering from some form of dementia.

The DNC convention on August 17-20 in Milwaukee will be almost entirely virtual.

The DNC said voting to nominate Biden and his currently-unnamed running mate will also take place virtually, along with other official business.

DELEGATES, STAY HOME

The DNC has told delegates not to travel to Wisconsin for the convention. The convention will consist of mostly live broadcasts and online streaming, the AP reported.

“After consulting with public health officials about the COVID-19 pandemic, convention organizers are announcing today that they have determined state delegations should not plan to travel to Milwaukee and should plan to conduct their official convention business remotely,” the DNC said in a statement, NBC News reported.

They don’t want trouble at the convention when the delegates see Joe’s mental condition.

They’re going to keep Biden hidden away because of dementia and limit how much he talks. It’s hard to believe he will ever debate President Trump. He will more likely stay hidden away.

Let’s not forget that former Democrat Governor Terry MacAuliffe revealed their plan to keep Joe in the basement. This is all such a bad joke. If Joe wins, it’s a third term for Obama and all the Democrats will have jobs corrupting the USA, probably Hillary too if she wants it. He’s already promised roles for Beto O’Rourke, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and a slew of other far-left Democrats.

Watch Terry MacAuliffe: