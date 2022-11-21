Jim Jordan Will Investigate the Weaponized Department of Justice

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox show, Sunday Morning Futures, yesterday.

Jim Jordan, the House Judiciary Ranking member, said he would investigate the weaponized Justice Department. It’s the new militarized arm of the Democrat Party.

THE MILITARIZED DOJ

Rep. Jordan told Ms. Bartiromo that the person who will lead the Justice Department investigation, Jack Smith, is the man who, along with Lois Lerner, targeted and prosecuted conservatives. He did a lot more than that. He waged an unconstitutional prosecution and conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, targeted an Arizona Republican, and tried to smear the Citizens’ United case.

“Maria…Now think about this in the broad sense,” Jordan said. “In 2016, they spied on President Trump’s campaign. In 2018 (2017), it was the Mueller investigation…in 2020, they suppressed the Hunter Biden story just days before the most important election we have. And in 2022, 90 days before the midterm election, they raided President Trump’s home.

“And then this week, three days after President Trump announces he’s running for president, one day after Mr. Comer did his press conference, guess what? Merrick Garland says we’re going to put in as this special counsel – the very individual who was at the Justice Department and was looking for ways to prosecute the people Lois Lerner and Obama’s IRS targeted.

“If that’s not a political Justice Department, I don’t know what is. So, this is why we’re going to look into this issue, and we’re going to get to the bottom of everything they’ve been doing at the politicized DOJ.”

He added later, “I don’t know how it happened, but I know it has to change. Because America is the greatest country in history, but we’re not America.

“America’s not America if you have a Justice Department that treats people differently under the law. It’s not supposed to work that way.”

We have an Attorney General who won’t even answer a simple question. But the General will use the militarized department as a cudgel against parents who don’t like the hate America curricula. Follow this to the end. Garland doesn’t like to be questioned or answer questions directly. He’s too important.

The congressmen will also investigate the Biden Crime Family. Joe Biden was going to turn our US drilling rights in the US to China!

The Bidens flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to “The Family.”@GOPoversight will pursue all evidence & specifically suspicious bank records in the 118th Congress. Rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse will be our mission. @MariaBartiromo @SundayFutures pic.twitter.com/SGlnX8yaub — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 20, 2022

