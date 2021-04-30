‘All day, every day,’ this teacher’s indoctrinating children with social justice (video)









Teachers and professors throughout the country are teaching Marxist (communist) social justice, not only in colleges and universities but also in K-12. This indoctrination in a godless, evil ideology of collectivism should terrify Americans into action. Parents can stop this by paying attention to what their children are learning and demanding it stop. It’s the only way.

The term social justice was noble at one time. Rooted in Aristotle’s philosophy and Catholic teaching, it sought to make the world right. Now it’s just undefined and used by the hardcore Left to further their agenda.

SOCIAL JUSTICE TODAY

Jayme Sellards at American Thinker writes: “Social justice is the complete economic equality of all members of society. While this may sound like a lofty objective, what it really means is that wealth should be collected by the government and evenly distributed to everyone. In short, social justice is communism. It is rooted in the Marxist idea that the money people make and the property they own do not rightfully belong to the people who make the money and own the property.”

Sellards then pointedly names those who do not benefit from the American society: “The truth is that the only “class” in the United States excluded from reaping the benefits of capitalism is the class that chooses not to participate in American society. Fueled by the rhetoric of leftists, this class sits idle, dreaming of perceived wrongs that justify its inactivity. The only exploitation in America is committed by politicians, who use stolen money to subsidize this class in exchange for votes. That is not justice — it is criminal.”

What is going on now presages a devastating future for America, the last bastion of freedom in the world.

THE PROFESSOR OF INDOCTRINATION

A professor at Roosevelt University in Illinois made an alarming admission in her “middle school theory and practice” course.

As the Zoom school board meeting began, Ralph Martire, a professor of public policy and public administration at Roosevelt, greeted Gina Harris, a teacher at Maywood Elementary and a new professor at Roosevelt University.

“I’m so glad you’re there to you fit in so well with their, you know, the university’s philosophy and mission,” Martire said.

“I mean, it’s all social justice. All day, every day, I get to talk about the things I love. I’m really living the life over here,” Harris replied.

Martire responded as if “social justice, all day, every day” is exactly what education exists to promote.

“Yeah. I always flip out the kids that take my master’s class on fiscal policy and public budgets,” he said. “The first three or four classes are devoted to the philosophy of social justice and how you organize society. We don’t talk about one, you know, budgetary item. They’re like, ‘Oh, man. Professor Martire, this is a really weird way to teach a budget.’”

“Now it’s part of everything, right, what a foundation,” Harris replied.

This is indoctrination. Social justice is communism, and she’s teaching it all day long as the university mission demands.

Watch:

