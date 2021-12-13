Sick Lowlifes at SNL Joked About Gang Raping Roger Stone’s Ailing Wife

















The dehumanizing of the right by the radical Left continues on air with unfunny shows like SNL. SNL is a show that hasn’t been funny since the 1960s.

The SNL ‘comedian’ said: Trump advisor Roger Stone who draws his glasses on with a Sharpie [I think that is supposed to be a joke] refused to cooperate with the committee investigating the January 6th attacks, though Stone said he would be open to sitting in a corner and watching the committee take turns on his wife.

His wife is deaf and is suffering from advanced cancer.

To the Left, it’s very funny to joke about gang-raping her.

SNL Jokes About Having Gang Sex With Roger Stone’s 75-Year-Old Wife Who Has Cancer pic.twitter.com/DZ5XWbG8Ua — Frisch Report (@FrischReport) December 12, 2021

Related















