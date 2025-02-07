Job Numbers Lower Than Expected at 143,000, Unemployment at 4%

U.S. employers added just 143,000 jobs last month, but the jobless rate slipped to 4% in January.  The participation rate is unchanged.

Donald Trump will be blamed from here on.

ABC News is easing into the blame game. They wrote:

The first job report of Donald Trump’s second presidency suggested that he inherited a labor market that is solid but unspectacular. Economists had expected about 170,000 new jobs in January.

It’s solid, just not spectacular?


The big winners are health care as Americans get sicker, low-paying sales jobs was second, government came in third, and welfare came in fourth.

Healthcare added 44,000 jobs in January, driven by hiring at hospitals (+14,000), nursing and residential care facilities (+13,000), and home healthcare services (+11,000). The sector was below its 2024 average of 57,000 jobs per month.

Retail added 34,000 jobs last month, with notable gains at general merchandise retailers (+31,000) and furniture and home furnishings retailers (+5,000), while electronics and appliance retailers saw a decline (-7,000). Overall, the retail sector had little net employment change in 2024.

The government added 32,000 jobs in January – a figure that was close to in line with its average monthly gain of 38,000 in 2024.

Social assistance added 22,000 jobs, led by individual and family services (+20,000) with gains also occurring in community food and housing, emergency and other relief services (+4,000). The sector grew by an average of 20,000 jobs a month last year.

When the benefits of wild, unsustainable spending wear off (which allowed the government to hire endless workers for their 450+ agencies), it might not be a pretty picture.

Many have given up working or are working part-time and two part-time jobs.

The labor force participation rate was unchanged at 62.6% after accounting for the annual adjustments to population controls made by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The number of people considered to be long-term unemployed, defined as being jobless for 27 weeks or more, was little changed in January at 1.4 million. The long-term unemployed accounted for 21.1% of all unemployed people.

The number of workers employed part-time for economic reasons was little changed at 4.5 million. These workers would’ve preferred full-time work but were working part-time because their hours were reduced or they couldn’t find full-time jobs.


