Job Numbers Lower Than Expected at 143,000, Unemployment at 4%

U.S. employers added just 143,000 jobs last month, but the jobless rate slipped to 4% in January. The participation rate is unchanged.

Donald Trump will be blamed from here on.

ABC News is easing into the blame game. They wrote:

The first job report of Donald Trump’s second presidency suggested that he inherited a labor market that is solid but unspectacular. Economists had expected about 170,000 new jobs in January.

It’s solid, just not spectacular?

4 years later, and labor productivity is down 3.6% while inflation-adjusted compensation has also fallen; Biden bragged about “adding jobs” as if he was employing people himself, but the reality is that he left the labor market in tatters… pic.twitter.com/lgqtDiFd8O — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) February 6, 2025



The big winners are health care as Americans get sicker, low-paying sales jobs was second, government came in third, and welfare came in fourth.

Healthcare added 44,000 jobs in January, driven by hiring at hospitals (+14,000), nursing and residential care facilities (+13,000), and home healthcare services (+11,000). The sector was below its 2024 average of 57,000 jobs per month.

Retail added 34,000 jobs last month, with notable gains at general merchandise retailers (+31,000) and furniture and home furnishings retailers (+5,000), while electronics and appliance retailers saw a decline (-7,000). Overall, the retail sector had little net employment change in 2024.

The government added 32,000 jobs in January – a figure that was close to in line with its average monthly gain of 38,000 in 2024.

Social assistance added 22,000 jobs, led by individual and family services (+20,000) with gains also occurring in community food and housing, emergency and other relief services (+4,000). The sector grew by an average of 20,000 jobs a month last year.

When the benefits of wild, unsustainable spending wear off (which allowed the government to hire endless workers for their 450+ agencies), it might not be a pretty picture.

Many have given up working or are working part-time and two part-time jobs.

The labor force participation rate was unchanged at 62.6% after accounting for the annual adjustments to population controls made by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The number of people considered to be long-term unemployed, defined as being jobless for 27 weeks or more, was little changed in January at 1.4 million. The long-term unemployed accounted for 21.1% of all unemployed people.

The number of workers employed part-time for economic reasons was little changed at 4.5 million. These workers would’ve preferred full-time work but were working part-time because their hours were reduced or they couldn’t find full-time jobs.

