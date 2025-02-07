GAO Lost $100B in 2023

Elon Musk and his team are about to look into CMS, and they are starting out with the GAO report. It noted in November that Medicare/Medicaid lost $100 billion to waste, errors, and fraud. It seems to be common among the agencies.

According to the GAO, Medicare/Medicaid paid 100 billion dollars of improper payments in 2023. That accounts for 43% of all improper payments. The DOGE team pointed it out.

Medicare spending grew 8.1% to $1,029.8 billion in 2023 or 21 percent of total NHE. Medicaid spending rose 7.9% to $871.7 billion in 2023, or 18 percent of total NHE.

Biden added people, including some here illegally, to the system.

They probably need an audit or need to follow GAO’s recommendations.

Medicare and Medicaid are susceptible to payment errors—over $100 billion worth in 2023. Known as “improper payments,” these are payments that are either made in an incorrect amount or should not have been made at all, GAO wrote.

GAO testified about numerous recommendations to CMS and Congress that reduced improper payments, enhanced program integrity, and saved billions of dollars in Medicare and Medicaid.

Other recommendations remain unimplemented. For example, GAO recommended that Congress take action to address the fact that Medicare pays more for certain services based on where they are provided. Doing so could save Medicare $141 billion over 10 years.

Congress needs to do a better job, but these agencies are too many and too large.

Read more at GAO.gov.

If you go to the DOGE posts on X, you can find out exactly what is happening.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email