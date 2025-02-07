Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Not Their President, But AOC Is

Democrats, now in the hands of the far-left, spent four years telling us Donald Trump was not their president. Now, they claim Donald Trump and Elon Musk are not our presidents. It’s the same old game.

The left is trashing the youth of Musk’s DOGE team but youth is fine when they are left-wing.

Breaking 911 points to the fact that they wanted us to listen to a 17-year-old who graduated from high school when she was 20 because she is Autistic and, by her own description, has significant emotional problems. She was an exploited, handicapped child who now runs with the furthest left communists trying to end capitalism and fossil fuels.

REMINDER: Remember how liberals like @HillaryClinton told us how we should all listen to a 17 year old from Sweden? Think about that when you see the leftists ranting about 22 year old’s working for @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/bacLdjmfuB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 7, 2025

Michael Knowles was banned everywhere for saying what she says in this clip:

Alan Dershowitz explains why he left the Democrat Party:

