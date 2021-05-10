Joe almost speaks legibly about the jobs situation









Joe, the 81 million vote man, says he doesn’t see any evidence that workers are getting paid to stay home but then says they are. Anyway, he is going to expand childcare, and mandate people on unemployment benefits take jobs when they are offered. The latter would be a step in the right direction.

The former is ridiculous. It can’t be regulated and it’s nothing but nannyism. During a crisis, he’s making childcare a permanent subsidy.

The job picture in April is foreboding, to say the least.

Watch Joe struggle to speak. This is the president who is allegedly at 63% in the latest AP/Norc popularity poll:

Full speech:

.@POTUS: “We’re going to make it clear that anyone collecting unemployment who is offered a suitable job must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits.” Full speech here: https://t.co/zOJnXufl9Y pic.twitter.com/4B9lKPJWxY — CSPAN (@cspan) May 10, 2021

