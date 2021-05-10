Biden’s new aide wants to abolish ICE









The Biden White House’s new deputy director for political strategy and outreach encouraged people to “look up your nearest ICE office and shut-it-down” and said ICE “doesn’t have to exist” in 2018 tweets.

“If you’re looking for a way to help – look up your nearest ICE office and shut-it-down,” Natalie Montelongo wrote on Twitter on June 21, 2018, in response to a story about anti-ICE protests in Portland.

“This administration’s actions are not motivated by public safety concerns – they’re terrorizing immigrant communities. #ICE didn’t exist 15 years ago, it doesn’t have to exist now,” Montelongo wrote on Twitter on May 10, 2018.

Her comments came amid a far-left push to abolish ICE.

Montelongo previously worked in the Obama administration and as national political director for Julian Castro’s failed 2020 presidential bid. Castro’s campaign platform included decriminalizing illegal border crossings.

She was born in Harlingen, Texas, and grew up in the Mexican city of Matamoros. Her association with Julian Castro and his mother La Raza Rosie, in addition to her wanting to shut down ICE, suggests she is an open border Leftist.

Sure enough, a little research shows she was a campaign advisor to the ACLU, pushing for open borders. She was an ACLU activist.

Natalie Montelongo, national campaign strategist for immigrant rights for @aclu, is the organizer behind this rally. She’s from Brownsville and said that the Valley needs this kind of activism. She has tears in her eyes looking at everyone here. #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/omiWGqujBD — Julie Garcia (@reporterjulie) June 28, 2018

Biden has literally found the worst possible people for his administration.

