Joe and Jill Biden Offer to Save the Democrat Party

This is no satire Joe and Jill Biden offered to help fundraise and rebuild the Democrat Party they helped to destroy.

Biden met privately last month with the new Democratic National Committee chairman, Ken Martin. They offered to help the party struggling to regain its viability. Polling shows its popularity has been sinking and might not have hit bottom. The old tactics of rioting and lying aren’t working this time around.

So far, no one has expressed an interest in the Biden couple.

“Who’s going to want Joe Biden back in the game?” said a major Biden supporter.

It appears Joe and Jill are still out of touch. As a Republican, I’d like to see the party embrace the Joe and Jill label once again.

27% of Registered Voters Think Well of Democrats

A new NBC News poll shows that the Democratic Party’s popularity has dropped to a record low. Only 27% of registered voters said they held positive views of the party. It’s the lowest figure in the network’s polling dating to 1990.

Former first lady Jill Biden is prepared to campaign and raise money for fellow Democrats.

“She recognizes that serving in the capacities that she served is an honor, and it comes with responsibilities to the party. And she’s prepared to help in any way she can,” the NBC source said.

Can we expect to see her in all the fashion magazines once again? Meanwhile, the fashion model wife of President Trump is never asked.

Joe and Jill each plan to write a book. As Biden develops a theme for his memoir, he has been consulting former senior administration officials. This includes other failures like Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Mike Donilon, and Steve Ricchetti. Isn’t he consulting with that great mind, Kamala?

The theme should be how I almost destroyed the world.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email