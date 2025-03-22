King Charles Might Make the US an Associate Member of the Commonwealth?

According to The US Sun, King Charles wrote a letter delivered by Prime Minister Starmer offering to make the USA the next “associate member” of the Commonwealth.

The international association, which currently includes 56 states, could welcome the US as a new member.

For all I know, this could be totally fake news. We seem to get a lot of that lately. i thought it was satire when I first read it.

In February, a Tariff war began between the US and Canada, with Trump signing orders to impose near-universal tariffs on goods from Canada entering the United States.

The King wants to ease tensions.

There are economic benefits to becoming a Commonwealth associate member. Being a Commonwealth country means enhanced cooperation, shared values, and potential economic advantages, fostering a community of independent and equal states that work towards shared goals of peace, democracy, and prosperity.

According to Google AI, the Commonwealth aims to strengthen governance, build inclusive institutions, and promote justice and human rights.

The Commonwealth works to grow economies, boost trade, and empower young people while also addressing threats like climate change, debt, and inequality.

The problem is we don’t share enough values with these people.

A source told the Daily Mail: “This is being discussed at the highest levels.

Special and Beautiful?

President Trump immediately accepted the invitation to visit, hailing both Starmer and the King as “special and beautiful.”

He declared it would be an “honor” to visit the King’s “fantastic” country.

The Sun reports that President Trump even gushed about Sir Keir’s wife, Lady Victoria, and his love of Britain.

He is also known to have a deep affection for the Royal Family.

Shared Values?

President Trump vowed to always support British troops and gave the PM a boost by appearing to back his controversial Chagos deal. [What exactly does that mean?]

If the US is invited to join the Commonwealth, it is hoped to be a step towards bringing countries together around shared values like democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Ugh, no. We fought a war not to be part of the Commonwealth in any way. Others might feel differently, but I don’t like monarchies, stuffed shirts, or European values. That’s just my personal opinion.

