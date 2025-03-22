The Biden Administration Faked Arrests of Illegal Alien Criminals

The Acting Head of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], Todd Lyons, said Joe Biden was “misleading the American people.” The Democrat administration took credit for catches but hid the releases.

“The Biden administration was cooking the books,” Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said during a call with reporters Wednesday.

“They were purposely misleading the American people by categorizing individuals processed and released into the interior of the United States as ICE arrests. A comprehensive review was done internally here with ICE, and we found tens of thousands of cases that were recorded as arrests, when, in fact, these instances were illegal aliens that were simply processed and released into the American communities,” Lyons said.

“We have returned ICE to its core mission, which is arresting people who violate our immigration laws,” Lyons said.

Do the Math

Since Donald Trump has been in office, ICE arrests have been almost equal to all ICE arrests for FY 2024 under Biden.

“When you do the math, it shows that in just 50 days, our officers have already arrested just short of all the at large arrests made last fiscal year,” the official said.

Of the ICE arrests made so far under the Trump administration in 50 days, 43% are convicted criminals, 30% have pending charges, and 1,155 are suspected gang members, a senior ICE official said. That adds up to 12,546 who never should have been released into the United States.

NEW: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons announced today that a review of ICE records found the Biden admin “cooked the books” and “purposely misled the American people” by falsely classifying illegal aliens who were processed by ICE & released into the US as ICE “arrests”. pic.twitter.com/l16nOVozKY — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) March 13, 2025

68 Tren de Aragua Arrested Friday

Yesterday, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons announced 68 arrests of Tren de Aragua gang members. They did it in 48 hours. They arrested 394 TdA members to date. He says ICE’s goal is to “eradicate the gang from US soil.”

Adds they are being treated as terrorists. They are a priority.

Democrats are furious, along with their judges. They want these people in the country.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons says in the last 48 hours ICE arrested more than 68 TdA gang members. To date, they’ve arrested 394 of these terrorists. Trump is deporting dangerous terrorists and Democrats are mad. They want terrorists in our country. pic.twitter.com/S03PVuDTd5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email