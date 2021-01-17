Joe announces rule by executive order beginning on day one

Not-my-president Joe Biden will rule by fiat from the first days of his presidency. He announced that he has a list of executive orders waiting. He obviously doesn’t want unity.

Among them are the Paris climate accord [which is actually a treaty], reversing the Muslim ban [there is no Muslim ban, we just keep terror nations from flooding our nation], extending eviction restriction and pauses of student loans, and issue a federal mask mandate [why?], according to Bloomberg.

New mandates will require masks on federal property and for interstate transportation.

The 10-day plan also includes presidential directives on safely re-opening schools and businesses. Democrats wouldn’t do it while DJT was president.

He has Covid-related economic relief measures planned for Jan 21. and Jan. 22. That’s likely unconstitutional.

OPEN BORDERS, AMNESTY, CITIZENSHIP

Puppet Biden will overturn Trump’s border enforcement policies. That will result in open borders.

Biden will propose at least one significant piece of legislation on his first day: an immigration overhaul to create a path to citizenship for so-called Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. It will include more than Dreamers according to the LA Times. It will include the 11 million people here illegally, which an MIT study says is double that.

Other top legislative priorities include Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid and economic recovery package, and bills on voting rights, the minimum wage, and violence against women. The minimum wage rule will cost over one million jobs.

If only we had some way to know what raising the min wage to $15 might mean for workers https://t.co/OelNZ3TnET — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 16, 2021

The minimum wage was originally conceived of by Dems as a way to keep blacks out of work and almost 100 years later it’s still working https://t.co/KrxXSfXWzP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 17, 2021

He’s taking Pelosi’s unpassed legislation, and turning it into executive orders.

HIS ANTI-GUN PROMISES

In a recent statement commemorating the tenth anniversary of the Tucson mass shooting, the president-elect vowed this, “As President, I pledge to continue to work together with Congresswoman Giffords, and with survivors, families, and advocates across the country, to defeat the NRA and end the epidemic of gun violence in America.”

During the 2020 campaign, Biden pledged executive action to further regulate firearms and ammunition.

His campaign openly touted the repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, reviving a federal assault weapons ban, universal background checks, federal gun buy-back programs, extreme risk protection orders (red flag laws), banning online sales of firearms and ammunition, and to “give states incentives to set up gun licensing programs,” among publicly listed policy proposals.

THE DEMOCRAT APOCALYPSE

This is the president who will represent us around the world. How long before the Left digs out the 25th Amendment, and puts Kommie-la in his place?

Can’t wait until he meets with President Xi or Putin. He’ll do great with the Mullahs. Perhaps he inspired the Defense Department’s plan to deal with the Zombie Apocalypse (see below, no joke).

We are so screwed. He has no idea where or who he is sometimes. pic.twitter.com/1NNJNXEvxf — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) January 17, 2021

Everything you need to know about the U.S. military’s defense strategy to protect humanity from the walking dead. CNN has the report.

The Defense Department has a response if zombies attacked and the armed forces had to eradicate flesh-eating walkers in order to “preserve the sanctity of human life” among all the “non-zombie humans.”

“CONOP 8888” is a zombie survival plan, a how-to guide for military planners trying to isolate the threat from a menu of the undead — from chicken zombies to vegetarian zombies and even “evil magic zombies” — and destroy them.

CONOP 8888, otherwise known as “Counter-Zombie Dominance” and dated April 30, 2011, is no laughing matter, and yet, of course, it is. As its authors note in the document’s “disclaimer section,” “this plan was not actually designed as a joke.”

DEMOCRATS WILL DESTROY US

Goya CEO tells Fox News the economic shutdowns were politically motivated: “It killed our spirit” “We need to move closer to God. They want to cancel God. They want to cancel our speech. They want to cancel our culture, our history. Our liberty.” pic.twitter.com/oEEXindEp7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2021

