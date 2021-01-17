‘White lives matter’ is ‘racist’ in Union City, California

Officials in a Northern California city — Union City — on Saturday ordered the removal of a “White Lives Matter” banner that was posted on city property, declaring it “racist” and a “despicable act of vandalism.”

“The city is disgusted by this despicable act of vandalism that has occurred on the heels of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week,” a city statement read, according to FOX 2 of the Bay Area, “and on the weekend of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday that celebrates the life and achievements of this important civil rights leader.”

White lives matter has absolutely nothing to do with racism or MLK jr. And putting a flimsy white sign on the lawn is hardly vandalism.

Democrats are insane. There is nothing wrong with saying white lives matter or blue lives matter, but the communists don’t like it. It minimizes the communist movement, Black Lives Matter.

“Disgusted by this despicable act of vandalism.”

This “White Lives Matter” banner in Union City is no longer on display at Smith & Dyer.

The mayor also says the city immediately took down the banner. Police now watching for hate-fueled crimes. https://t.co/jpxEv3h9hx pic.twitter.com/CcAWtyw69T — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 17, 2021

Obviously, these people don’t think white lives matter.

