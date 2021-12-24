Joe Biden Agrees with a Caller, “Let’s Go Brandon!”

By
M Dowling
-
0

Good grief, Joe Biden agreed with a caller today who wished him and Jill a Merry Christmas and then said, “Let’s Go, Brandon,” meaning “F Joe Biden”.

This was during a televised tracking Santa show.

Thank you Democrats and never Trumpers for giving us a president who is in the throes of dementia. If Biden didn’t spend 50 years as a racist swamp creature and wasn’t destroying the country, I’d say this wasn’t nice.

Watch:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply